We’ve heard it all: mail is outdated, letters are a thing of the past and we no longer need a postal service. While there’s no doubt that times have changed, a lot of what still gets sent by mail is incredibly important.
One of the biggest issues facing the Postal Service is the employee retirement pre-funding mandate. That one little mandate, which forces the Postal Service to prepay for retirement benefits for every single employee from day one on the job, has been a huge part of the reason we always hear news stories about the agency losing money.
I think we’ve got a real responsibility to leave the United States Postal Service better off than where we found it. To that end, I was proud to support the overwhelming bipartisan passage of the Postal Service Reform Act. This rare bipartisan effort would eliminate that onerous pre-funding mandate, preserve six-day mail service which I’ve been pushing for for years, streamline package delivery and put the United States Postal Service back on solid ground.
— Statement from U.S. Rep. Sam
Graves, R-Tarkio.
