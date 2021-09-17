It’s always easier to deny what is too uncomfortable to believe, but the 62% of scientists who predicted global warming in the 1970s were right, and the 10% who thought the planet might cool were wrong as has been borne out by temperatures recorded over the last 40 years by the World Meteorological Organization. The last decade (2011-2020) has been the warmest on record with the six warmest years since 2015.
The average global temperature in 2020 was about 58.82 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2.16 degrees above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). Irreversible changes will occur if we reach a global increase of 3 degrees in the interwoven systems of atmosphere, oceans, land, ice cover and biosphere. Melting glaciers, rising oceans, severe storms, extensive fires and dying coral reefs tell the same story.
In 2020, extreme weather cost our country $22 billion. Midwesterners escaped Western fires and Southern hurricanes, but the melting Arctic Ocean shifted the polar vortex and brought bitter cold temperatures to us in February 2021 and to Texas, crippling their oil refineries.
We need to reduce consumption of fossil fuels, support alternative energy systems and achieve a sustainable lifestyle to make life for our children and grandchildren possible.
Elizabeth L. Sawin
St. Joseph
