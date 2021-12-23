News that the omicron variant could soon be spreading came around the same time as our Thanksgiving gatherings. And sure enough, it’s here and raising troubling questions about our collective readiness for the winter ahead.
With so many people unvaccinated, the continuing misery is not surprising. News reports abound of people — on ventilators in the ICU — expressing regret that they chose not to get vaccinated.
Despite this crush of awful news, apathy is setting in.
We hear that people are “done with” COVID and bothersome shutdowns and mandates.
A Monmouth University poll reported six in 10 Americans are “worn out” by pandemic-related changes in their lives, and nearly half of respondents are angry about the impact.
But oddly, the poll conducted early this month finds just the cautious folks are worried about catching a new variant; 66% of Americans who have received a vaccine booster shot are concerned, but among those who have not been vaccinated at all, just 12% are concerned.
That attitude among the unvaccinated is frustrating. At times, it is darkly ironic, as is the case with Marcus Lamb, founder of a conservative Christian TV network who frequently spoke against COVID-19 vaccines. Lamb, 64, died Nov. 30 after contracting the virus.
One can only hope — or pray, if you are so inclined — that listeners fared better than Lamb, but it seems unlikely. COVID is roaring back, with the unvaccinated most at risk.
— Akron Beacon Journal
