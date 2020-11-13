I read with great disappointment that Missouri elected representatives declined the News-Press‘ request for comment on the outcome of the presidential race and on the Trump administration’s attempts to thwart President-elect Joseph Biden’s transition.

They are shamelessly pandering to the Trump machine’s trumpeting of false allegations about election fraud. Do they not see the damage this does to our country? Is scoring political points more important to them than the welfare of this country?

I sincerely hope these elected officials will come down on the side of the country’s interests. So far I have seen little evidence of this from you or most other Republican leaders.

Jack Danforth, former senator, a Missouri Republican who has integrity has said, “Trump is causing “incalculable damage to our country.” Why can’t you acknowledge the same? I urge our elected representatives to put politics aside and focus on repairing our wounded and broken country. Missourians deserve better leadership.

— Dennis Coday

Liberty, Missouri