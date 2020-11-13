Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential election. Though it’s hard to imagine this result being reversed, America’s complicated election processes aren’t yet wrapped up. Between now and the inauguration on Jan. 20, the country’s voters and political leaders need to be patient.

This declaration isn’t formal and final. The deadline for states to certify their vote counts is Dec. 8, and the last step — a joint session of Congress to declare the result — won’t happen until Jan. 6. Meanwhile, recounts and legal challenges are under way.

All this makes it crucial to lower the temperature. As the process grinds on, voters must be patient and leaders on both sides should exercise restraint.

At the same time, count the votes carefully, and recount where necessary; investigate whatever anomalies there might be; let the lawyers and the courts do their work.

Above all, keep this in mind. The U.S. is getting to a point where no election is ever won legitimately in the eyes of the losing side — and that’s how you destroy a democracy. The remedy is better electoral systems.

— Bloomberg Opinion