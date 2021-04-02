I attended St. Joseph schools through graduation at Central in 1967. My parents and other adults thought highly of St. Joseph’s schools until the Colgan scandal changed those thoughts. The school board seems to thrive on controversy, making the front page of the paper daily. The latest high school controversy has caused a serious divide among city residents. Upon discovery of the AmFam building, the board seems determined to ram through their desire for the two-high school plan.

If Lafayette and Benton are unsuited for high school, why are they suitable for middle school? The same infrastructure updates are required in either case. If an imbalance of student enrollment is occurring, why not shift the boundaries to even out the numbers?

The proposed new school location is literally in sight of the edge of town on the east. There can be no more residential expansion to the east due to industrial development and the Platte River floodplain. This location would involve a very long travel distance from north and south St. Joseph.

The AmFam building was built as and looks like an office building. I am proud to show visitors where I went to school and get compliments on the school’s appearance. Who would be proud to point out that they went to school in an office building?

Mitchell is not meant as a main thoroughfare. It is already busy parts of the day with college and hospital traffic. The location of a high school in the AmFam building would likely increase traffic to the point where the demands would begin to upgrade Mitchell at a cost of another several million dollars. Who in north or south St. Joe would vote for a location 15-20 minutes from Krug Park or Hyde Park over the present locations of Lafayette and Benton only a few minutes away, often within walking distance of their homes?

No one learns any better in a new building than in an old one that is properly maintained. Many elite schools have buildings that are hundreds of years old. There are more opportunities in music, drama, sports, etc. for students in smaller schools. Presently there are three positions for leads in school plays, varsity sports, class president and other extracurricular activities. Eliminating a school eliminates opportunities for students.

Like it or not, school rivalry is important in St. Joe for students and parents alike. One of the first questions asked when meeting a new person in St. Joe is “Which high school did you attend?”

One hundred million-plus for this latest controversy — I think our school board can do better for our students than this.

Charles Wright

Cosby, Missouri