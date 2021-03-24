I'm a small business owner, and I strongly support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025. Paying employees wages they can live on is good

business.

I own La Barberia, a full-service barbershop with two locations in Pennsylvania. I know that if my employees aren't happy, my customers won't be happy.

It's very important for us to have a stable staff without a lot of turnover. We don't want barbers leaving to make 50 cents or $1 an hour more elsewhere.

Employee turnover is disruptive, expensive and inefficient. Constantly hiring and training new staff slows down your business and costs time and money. It undercuts customer service.

With better pay, our employees stay with us, providing the great service that keeps our customers coming back.

When the minimum wage goes up, businesses will see costly turnover go down.

Raising the minimum wage will also put more money in the pockets of local people, who spend it at local businesses like mine.

The minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009 — the longest period without a raise since the minimum wage was first enacted to help workers, businesses and the economy recover from the Great Depression.

Michael O'Connor

Business for a Fair Minimum Wage