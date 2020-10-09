This November, Missourians have the opportunity to clean up politics by voting yes on Amendment 3.

This measure will fix the redistricting mess that out-of-state activists brought to Missouri in 2018. These out-of-state activists looked at the state Legislature and decided we had too many members of one political party and not enough of the other.

Making toss-up districts out of heavily Democratic or heavily Republican areas requires them to be mixed together using intense gerrymandering. If you take a sliver of St. Louis and draw a snaking spaghetti noodle toward the Bootheel, you might eventually pick up enough Democrats and enough Republicans to approach a 50-50 district.

But who does that district represent? Such a district might slice a dozen communities in half to achieve its partisan goals. Boundaries would be incomprehensible. Next-door neighbors would have different representatives, each of whom might live a few counties away.

We need to focus on keeping local voices for local communities. Amendment 3 will stop the gerrymandering and keep communities whole. Missourians should vote yes on Amendment 3 to protect their voices in state government.

Eric Bohl

Columbia, Missouri

