Missouri voters should stay with the Clean Missouri Amendment passed in 2018 by a clear majority (62%) of voters to prevent politicians from drawing their own districts. Every corner of Missouri voted to outlaw gerrymandering. We need to keep the fair map redistricting rules and the nonpartisan demographer established in 2018.

A “yes” vote on the current amendment does away with the nonpartisan process.

The wording on the ballot has been contested in Missouri courts by a bipartisan group because it is misleading and deceptive. Do not be tricked or fooled into thinking that the amendment is about reducing the influence of lobbyists or campaign contributors. The real goal of Amendment 3 is to allow politicians to rig the maps.

Amendment 3 will also hurt our communities by not counting children in legislative district maps. If it passes, Missouri would be the only state not to count children, and this would result in significant revenue losses for many communities.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth said, “I will vote no on the Legislature’s gerrymandering amendment and encourage every Missouri voter to do the same. The integrity of Missouri’s democracy is at stake.” I agree.

JoAnn Wann

St. Joseph