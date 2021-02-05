Welcome, everybody, to vaccine roulette!

It’s a crazy, new game that requires great endurance, an epic tolerance for failure and, above all, luck.

Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to get stuck in a snowstorm near a carload of health care workers who happen to be carrying a few doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that’s set to expire and needs to be used ASAP. That’s how a few people in Oregon scored their shot.

Or maybe after your vain attempts to sign up for a vaccine at those big pharmacy conglomerates, you’ll be the surprise winner of a hospital’s vaccine lottery. A couple of Chicago people scored that way.

Or maybe you’ll be lucky enough to have a friend who discovers through other friends that a different Chicago hospital is opening vaccine appointments to non-patients. Maybe your friend will share that precious info with you. Maybe, if you hurry, you can call and, after half an hour on hold, get an appointment for a shot in March.

Roulette, says the dictionary, is “something involving a high degree of chance and unpredictability.” In virus roulette, there are no obvious, fixed rules, and even the tech savvy are stymied.

Some of the saddest stories come from people desperately seeking a vaccine not for themselves but for their parents.

Mary Schmich

Chicago Tribune