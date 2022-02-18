I have written before on the need to reform the initiative petition (IP) process. This process was intended to allow grass-roots Missourians to change a law or our Constitution by getting language on the ballot for a citizens’ vote. Unfortunately, in the last 20 years special interest groups, mostly from outside Missouri, have gamed the process and weaseled their language into the Constitution. Because of that, our Missouri state Constitution is now 10 times the size of the United States constitution. IP reform is meant to improve the process so grass-roots Missourians can still use it, but special interests can’t abuse it.
This year, 15 IP reform bills have been filed in the Missouri House. The first one was passed by the House. It is HJR 79. This measure would require petitioners to collect signatures to get their petition on the ballot from all eight of our congressional districts. Currently, petitions only need to get signatures from six of the eight districts, and so they frequently ignore our rural District 6 in northern Missouri.
The measure also requires that public hearings be held in all eight districts so voters can learn more about the measures and offer input. I am a big proponent of public hearings as I feel voters are often left in the dark, and if they knew more about who was behind the petitions and what effect they would have, it would help good policy get passed and bad policy get defeated.
Lastly, the measure would require a two-thirds vote of the people to change the constitution. Currently, it only takes half to change the Constitution. Medicaid Expansion passed even though 93% of the counties voted it down, including every county in NW Missouri. A higher threshold would ensure favorability across the state. The measure still allows for the one-half threshold to change a law, but changing the Constitution would take two-thirds.
Rep. J Eggleston
R-Maysville
