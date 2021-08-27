I am sick and tired of people and even veterans saying that Afghanistan is the new Vietnam. North Vietnam never attacked us on American soil.
There is a piece of the World Trade Center buried in Afghanistan. We should have never abandoned it completely because now a new "bin Laden" will arise and the process will repeat itself.
We still have troops in Germany, Japan and South Korea for a reason. We only had 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and no soldiers have died there in almost two years. If nothing else, we should have kept Bagram where we had control and did the evacuation from there.
Biden is a total failure as president and won't even answer questions fully. Our future as a nation is questionable because of the Democrats. Change the crew starting in '22.
— Randall Huston
St. Joseph
