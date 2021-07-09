AOC, since you’re the climate change genius, can you please answer me these questions?
You want the USA to get to “0” Greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, just nine short years, shouldn’t the smaller major player countries of the world be able to beat that date?
Why, you ask, because of these numbers:
Land Mass, square miles, population.
Russia — 6,612,000 square miles, 144.4 million people.
Canada — 3,855,000 SM, 37.6m.
USA — 3,797,792SM, 328.2m.
China — 3,705,000SM, 1,398B.
France — 248,573 SM, 67.1m.
Germany — 137,988 SM, 83m.
United Kingdom — 93,628 SM, 66.7m.
Are you going to hold them to the same standards you are asking the USA to do? How are we, an industrial country, to compete with countries smaller and less people — apple and oranges? I guess you expect us to do all the heavy lifting and pick up the check? What have other countries committed to doing, please tell us?
Second question: A report from the USA National Climate Data Center shows record temperature in the USA — from highest to lowest.
The decade of the 1930s had both the hottest and coolest on record!
Last 19 years only two new highs?
— Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
