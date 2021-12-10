Taking COVID shots is pretty personal for me. As my friend Penny, an Iowa farm girl, says, did you get “the jab?”
It’s personal, because of my grandmother, Blanche Fields, who was born in Missouri, contracted tuberculosis, with no vaccine and no cure. In Los Angeles, she married John William Keohane. They had a son, who would later be my father, but Blanche’s TB reappeared. Her father came by train for ”the boy,” who was two months old. Four months later, death took Blanche away at age 31.
When I was a freshman in high school in Illinois, I had one friend who lived on a farm. Often I’d stay there overnight. Mac got polio. There was no approved vaccine.
My uncle, a Ph.D/M.D., procured a vaccine, still in the lab. I got the shot, and not polio. After months Mac recovered, except he has to cut up his food smaller than everyone else. Polio did that to him.
Now we no longer face a challenge from polio or TB. But we’ve got COVID, but we’ve got vaccines. Isn’t it time we use them? Isn’t it time we think about Blanche or Mac? Isn’t it time to take “the jab?”
John Keohane
Austin, Texas
