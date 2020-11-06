President Donald Trump — he’ll have that title at least until Jan. 20, we pray, and not beyond — was his dangerous, mendacious, reckless, strongman-aping self at 2:20 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, as he proclaimed to the nation, “Frankly, we did win this election.” That is not a hopeful prediction. It is a lie, another in his endless list of falsehoods. Trump could prevail over Joe Biden when the remaining states are resolved, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Unlike the Bush-Gore contest in 2000, this time there are five Floridas: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Also unlike 2000, all have lots of votes still uncounted, caused by the COVID crush of mail and early ballots, which aren’t tabulated as quickly as those cast on Election Day.

Since Trump is up as of this writing, he’s ready to call it over. In his warped view, finishing the legal counting of legal ballots legally cast and mailed is stealing the election from him.

We knew this hissy fit would happen. We knew it could risk a fair election. Before our eyes, it’s happening.

Trump proclaims, “we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.” The voting did stop. He wants to halt the counting. In trying to demand a second term, he reminds the electorate of the powerful reasons to end his presidency after a first.

