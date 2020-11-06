I believe it’s time that real Americans stood up in support of our president Donald J. Trump. For the past four years this president has been viciously attacked by absent-minded Democrats, the press and the fake media.

They have reported stories most of the time from anonymous sources. And the Democrats in the House impeached him on fake unsubstantiated stories. He has been accused of being a racist. Regardless of how many times he has denounced the hate groups. Democrat Joe Biden has made many racial remarks from “if you don’t vote for me you ain’t black” to actually publicly saying this about Obama. “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

The president has also been accused of unsubstantiated stories about taxes and other business dealings. And the media and press always run with it. Now there’s a story about Biden, his brother James, and son Hunter. And other then Fox News, the other news sources including Google, Twitter and Facebook refuse to report it because they say it hasn’t been substantiated.

Even though they have a co-worker of the Bidens who has publicly said that Joe, James, and Hunter Biden were all involved.

Well I support the president because of our economy and because he cares for America.

John Russell St. Joseph