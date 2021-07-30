If the CDC, state and local officials want to see more people vaccinated against COVID, there is another way no one is considering: How about a debate between Dr Fauci, the new CDC director and a third physician on the “pro-COVID vaccination” side and three physicians/scientists on the “vaccine hesitancy” side?
This would eliminate the suspicion and mistrust felt by the vaccine hesitancy group that has been fostered by the cancel culture and social media blocking.
At the end of the debate, who knows, you might have large numbers of the “NO COVID Vaccination” group switch their thinking and actually receive the shot!
I’ll leave you with this reflection: Can you think of any time in history where the people doing the censorship, demanding compliance, talking about “door-to-door” monitoring, etc. were actually the good guys? Me neither.
— David Hurst
St. Joseph
