At one time it was hard to find anyone who thought that the United States should continue to send money and soldiers to Afghanistan. Now that it is over, talk radio and TV hosts and callers say the withdrawal was wrong and embarrassing and that we should keep troops there. And furthermore they say our exit after 20 years was a disgrace. A local radio talk show host asked derisively last week, “Are you proud of the way Biden evacuated Afghanistan?”
My answer to that question was short. I have not been proud of much of what has happened there. It has been painful and disheartening to watch our government fruitlessly pour wealth and military personnel into Afghanistan, see the caskets of our fallen soldiers flown home.
What I am proud of is that despite politics and the wrath of congressional Republicans and some Democrats, our president was willing to put an end to this festering sore on the face of our country. He did what every president since George W. Bush really wanted to do but wouldn’t — end the war in Afghanistan.
War is hell, and there was no clean way to end this one. I for one am happy that we no longer ask our soldiers to fight an unwinnable war, and very proud of President Joe Biden and his people who brought it to an end.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
