“The old days of both sides false-balance journalism, the old days of writing ‘on the one hand, on the other hand,’ the old days when both parties honored democracy by accepting the election results — those days are over. When one party openly declares that it no longer believes in democracy, when indeed it is working non-stop to destroy it, journalists can no longer take refuge in ‘neutrality.’”
— Dick Polman
Cagle Newspaper Syndicate
