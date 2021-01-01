Republicans in Congress have ceased even pretending to be fiscal conservatives. The $1.2 trillion spent in the past year on national security got just added to our nation’s record-shattering credit card balance.

Our economy is only temporarily being insulated by the Federal Reserve’s easy money policy. Most of the cost of this debt accretion and monetary distortion is dumped on our kids and grandkids.

Of the world’s 25 economically “advanced” nations, the United States has by far the largest national debt growth forecast. It’s gotten so bad we are fast approaching a time when the U.S. dollar will lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.

Admiral Mike Mullen, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, ranks this credit-card patriotism as the single greatest threat to our national security.

Jim Rubens — The Fulcrum