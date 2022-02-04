Much has been said about President Biden’s intention to nominate a Black woman to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Stephen Breyer. This seems to worry many U.S. senators, state officials and local citizens. Others believe that the court will be enhanced by having a Black woman.
The president has said that the nominee will be “worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency.” The highest court in the land would better reflect all people that it serves. Unfortunately, the first thing that is heard and questioned is about her qualifications. There is no shortage of qualified Black women who meet the standards for being a Supreme Court justice.
One writer asked, “What does color have to do with naming a justice?” This question may have merit, except it seems to be saying, “Why limit it to only Black women?” Therein lies a limited understanding about which there is not room enough to explain. This writer continued, “That means a more or an equally qualified man or woman will simply be overlooked.” If he wants to know about being overlooked, ask a Black woman.
There have been 108 white male justices. Having a Black woman on the Supreme Court should not divide the country even more. A Black woman on the highest court in the land could elevate and move the nation a step toward becoming “a more perfect union.”
Loes J. Hedge
St. Joseph
