Proposals to make the rich pay their fair share may sound reasonable but it is a flawed proposition promoted by lying politicians like President Biden and Representative AOC. IRS data shows that the wealthy already are bearing the heaviest share of the income tax burden. Also add to the wealthy’s fair share of taxes the billions they donate to worthy causes.
Not only are the rich paying their fair share of taxes, when the businesses they own are faced with additional taxes, they often have to (1) raise consumer prices (2) lay off employees (3) replace jobs with new technology or (4) close down their business. None of these actions are good for the consumer.
It must be kept in mind that raising taxes on businesses actually increases the cost of living for those who can least afford higher prices. The reason being is that taxes are part of their costs like salaries, insurance, advertising, etc. that a business has to pass through to the consumer in order to stay in business.
Many people wrongly believe that businesses take advantage of the public with high prices. Competition in a free market will keep prices in check. Just consider the services the businesses provide, the jobs they create, the investment they risk and the fact that capitalism is what has made this country the envy of the world.
So when the unscrupulous legislators roll out their deceptive agenda to tax the rich, you might want to consider voting for their opponent.
— Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
