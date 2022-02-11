It’s Communist China — not authoritarian Russia — that has been flexing its military muscles and expanding its influence in Asia and around the world for a quarter century.
China’s dictators have taken over Hong Kong and snuffed out most of its people’s freedoms.
They’ve also built islands for military purposes in the South China Sea and lately have been intimidating Taiwan by flying warplanes into that free country’s airspace.
China has paid no price for any of the evil it’s done to people outside or inside its borders, not even for oppressing 12 million mostly Muslim Uyghurs.
China should worry everyone on the planet, but it’s the Russians we’re supposed to fear? Like so much of the Biden administration’s foreign policy “thinking,” it makes no sense.
So don’t worry about Russia starting World War III over Ukraine, folks.
WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia — and we’re losing.
— Michael Reagan
Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
