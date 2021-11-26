The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been a troubling one to me. I am a member of the NRA but a somewhat reluctant one.
There are, in my lay opinion, thousands of people carrying concealed weapons who should not be. Just because one isn’t a wife-beater, convicted felon or nut-ball doesn’t mean you have the wherewithal to be carrying a weapon concealed or open. Carrying a weapon implies the willingness to take a human life. It is nobody’s business how I know this, but I do. Much goes into taking a life. Even the life of a dirt bag. Even a “justified shoot” does not take away the nightmares.
This kid, a cop in training, went to Kenosha to help. He went armed because he was afraid. If he was afraid, why did he go? Well…maybe the same reason other men of honor disregard their fears to do the right thing. Few things are more fearful than a mob out of control. Been there, done that. Have you? The climate that night was toxic, filled with danger.
— Mike Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
