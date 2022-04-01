St. Joseph is fortunate to have two well-respected candidates for mayor.
John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson are both friends of mine for many years. John recently succeeded me as a member of the Convention and Visitors Bureau board. I am currently a member of the Black Archives board, where Gary is co-chairman.
I am supporting John Josendale because I believe his background, skill sets and overall resume best represent the qualities to lead St. Joseph to better times.
St. Joseph, like most other cities, has its major problems — crime, drugs, community appearance and a need for well-paying jobs. We need to attack the problem of population decline, to encourage our citizens to remain here and to attract others.
John has the skills to attack these problems, working with the City Council, city staff and the community at large. John doesn’t use “I” when talking about solving city problems. It is always “we.” He recognizes his job as mayor will be to provide the leadership, to inspire the community and to coalesce public support to address our challenges.
John’s world-wide background in sales illustrates the skills needed to attract new companies and new jobs to St. Joseph. He has the background to work with local executives and executives of other companies we are trying to attract. John is equally comfortable talking problems and solutions with local residents in a diner or with chief executives in their environments.
John has focused on public safety and infrastructure needs that must be addressed. The problem of a growing homeless population must be attacked. The city must work with school district and business/labor leaders to develop programs that will create a work force with skills needed in today’s and tomorrow’s job market. There are no easy overnight solutions, but I am confident in John’s ability to provide the leadership to recognize and work with others toward solving these problems.
In the final analysis, I believe John has the talent and the commitment to lead St. Joseph to a solid future. He recognizes the challenges facing us require a team effort, the commitment of organizations and individuals within the city to solve these problems. John recognizes the key to a bright future is “we,” not “I.” I have confidence in his ability to do that.
Bob Slater is a former News-Press managing
editor and a local historian
