Hawley’s actions

amount to tyranny

What’s to be done with a brash young U.S. senator who has lost sight of his role to represent every Missourian? For Josh Hawley to lead Congress down the path of overturning a fair election deserves an outcry from those of us Missourians who voted for Biden.

Is Hawley grooming himself to become the next Trump? Would Hawley have us go down the path of Venezuela where the president who lost the election remains in office, forcing the opposition into prisons or out of the country? Who will stand up against such tyranny and save our democracy?

If challenging our recent presidential election is the rule of law that Hawley is bent on following, could we not could turn the tables on him? Let us go back to his election and challenge his win all the way to the Supreme Court. Democracy works when power is shared and it requires a mature representative of the people to understand that concept.

Chris Kraft

Kansas City

The audacity

of ‘nope’

Dr. Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” That quote seems appropriate to describe the planned actions of Sen. Josh Hawley. Thursday’s News-Press carried an article stating that the senator plans to contest the results of the November presidential election and refuse to certify the Electoral College.

His ambition to climb to the highest office in the land has always been on display, but this grandstanding tops it all. It’s shameful that a U.S. senator would advocate not counting everyone’s vote. It is especially disappointing that he thinks that the votes of mostly people of color should not count. As an African American woman who was in the last group to get the right to vote, Sen. Hawley’s audacity to pursue these unfounded charges is offensive.

Black and brown people vote and it’s fraudulent. Josh Hawley is showing me who he is. His “rubbing shoulders” with the upper echelon and kissing the ring do not speak well for a U.S. senator. Missouri citizens deserve better.

Loes Hedge

St. Joseph