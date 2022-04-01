I’d like to take this occasion to express my views on the upcoming election for mayor of St. Joseph. As a physician and longtime member of this community, I am vitally interested in seeing our city and its residents prosper, many of whom I have had the pleasure of caring for as my patients.
As a result of my commitment to others, I was blessed to be able to perform surgery on the wounded in Vietnam, on both sides; assist in removing land mines in Croatia; and provide medical care in Honduras.
While attending a candidate forum at a local church, I heard Gary Wilkinson speak and was impressed with his grasp of the position. Later, talking with him in my office, I was able to confirm my assumptions.
He is a three-term member of the City Council and has served as deputy mayor. He has experience setting policies that work and was a member of the commission that wrote our current City Charter.
City government involves working with people and he has served in that capacity as executive director of East Side Human Resource Center, a community service agency. He also has business experience managing restaurants for six years. As a superintendent of streets in University City, Missouri, he oversaw operations of the Street Department, working with residents in an administrative capacity.
It is concerning to me that outside interests and PACs have become so involved in local elections. I believe Gary will be able to gather input from local officials and residents in order to make decisions for the betterment of the community, unburdened by influences of an outside political agenda.
So, taking these factors into account, I am willing to land my support to elect Mr. Wilkinson our next mayor and would urge you to do likewise. I think he will work to represent all of St. Joseph and be effective in moving our city forward.
Dr. William Gondring is a local retired orthopedic physician. He attended Hall School, Bliss Junior High, Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College and is a retired captain in the U.S. Navy. He has managed and owned East Ridge office complex since 1976
