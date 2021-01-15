The loss of Benton high school is much more than Friday night lights, it’s losing the opportunity to thrive. My daughter wasn’t able to overcome anxiety at Central but thrived at Benton. Our district is surviving but not thriving. It was 40+ years since we built new schools when the 2012 bond passed, which included a phased comprehensive plan.

The last school closures were followed by plummeting academics and increased behaviors. We are in a pandemic; why would we increase the crowding in these not well-ventilated spaces?

The latest studies show boundaries are a mess and we need new middle schools to accommodate the student capacity at Truman and Bode. Converting Benton will only solve half that problem and will cause many more problems. The community feels distrust for our district leaders because of money mishandling. It comes down to wants versus needs. The group discussing this wants better sports facilities, but we need more space for middle school.

Central and Lafayette are 3.1 miles apart, this is terrible placement and would create transportation issues for busing, student ability to participate before and after school opportunities. Will older students still be able to pick up siblings from the elementary?

Michelle Traster

St. Joseph