Closing the local high school is the kiss of death for a small town. Benton High School is the linchpin of the South Side, a tight-knit community within St. Joseph. As a teacher at Benton, I have students whose parents and grandparents are also Benton alumni and it’s obvious how much they all love this school. The Benton Booster Club’s support of our extracurricular programs is just one of the many examples of how the Benton family takes care of its own.

My own daughter is a sophomore at Benton; she is a three-sport athlete, a member of the Cardinal Band and scored well above the national average on the ACT as a 10th grader! The entire Benton High School staff takes great pride in what she and all her schoolmates accomplish day-in, day-out, in academics, athletics and the arts.

A school is a community, but that community lives its everyday life inside a building, much like the soul lives within the body. The soul lasts forever, but the body cannot. Benton may have the most impressive edifice of any high school in the land, but internally, the building is beyond dilapidated in almost every respect.

A laundry list of structural deficiencies would fill half this page, but they include ADA non-compliant passageways and restrooms, a broken HVAC system and classroom floor-plans that do not support effective learning. Safety and electrical code violations abound. The fact is that students cannot learn when they are physically uncomfortable or they’ve been shoehorned into spaces where they cannot even see the board. Not buying it or think the kids are just too soft? I personally invite any reader to visit my classroom any time. Spend just a few minutes experiencing Benton’s facilities from the students’ point of view; seeing is believing.

There are many stakeholders who prefer the status quo or who might support a cosmetically spruced-up version of such. Many Benton alumni wax nostalgic for their alma mater without admitting that the current state of the facilities does not represent our South Side community in a creditable manner.

Many tight-fisted homeowners from throughout St. Joseph who do not have kids in school seem to deny the fact that St. Joseph will never achieve its full economic potential unless we, as a community, provide world-class educational facilities that attract skilled workers and their families who will in turn build our tax base. All of us, regardless of age or whether we have kids in school or not, have a patriotic duty to prepare our youth to assume adult roles in society and in the workforce. I strongly urge all residents of St. Joseph to embrace the future by investing in a sensible facilities plan that maximizes student learning above all other considerations.

Dan Benz

St. Joseph