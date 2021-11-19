St. Joseph MSTA is grateful to the six board members who understand the unique situation our district staff and students are in after nearly two years of pandemic-related disruptions.
The early dismissals allow our staff the time for much-needed instructional planning to address unfinished learning and learning gaps. Extending Thanksgiving break allows our staff and students time to focus on their overall wellness and to recognize the work everyone has been putting in.
— St. Joseph Region, Missouri State Teachers Association
