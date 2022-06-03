This letter is addressed to every parent and guardian of all students attending St Joseph schools.
If I asked you to describe the opening 20 minutes of “Saving Private Ryan” you would describe the horrors and the carnage that military weapons can have on the body. If you saw the “Band of Brothers” you would also see the damage that can be done to the human body.
Few people have experienced these visions of bodies ripped apart by bullets from assault weapons. I have. For two and one-half years I was the senior corpsman assigned to the Intensive Care Unit, Naval Hospital, Guam, MI during the Vietnam War. I took care of the wounds that ripped arms, legs, faces, guts from the bodies of young men. Over 200 died during my time in the ICU.
The public has no conception of what an elementary student’s body looks like after being shot with one, two, three bullets from an assault rifle at close range.
My point is that shootings at schools are a reality. No one knows where the next mass shooting will occur. Most of the killing occurs just minutes after the shooter enters the building. An effective defense against an active shooter is the presence of people in the school building that are trained to assess, approach and kill the shooter. There are teachers that are willing to be trained to assume that role. One resource officer for a large student population may not suffice.
So, parents, research the internet to search schools systems that do arm teachers following 40 to 80 hours of training. Make a decision to approach the school board to also do research. Become part of that discussion. Take an active role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.