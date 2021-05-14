“The freedom to vote is fundamental to all of our freedoms. It is how Americans control their government and hold their elected officials accountable.

The For the People Act is about setting basic national standards to make sure all Americans can vote safely in the way that works best for them, regardless of what state or zip code they live in.

The For the People Act is about reducing the power of big money in our elections by ending secret spending by billionaires and special interests.

And the For the People Act is about making anti-corruption reforms to ensure all politicians work for the people, not for themselves.

The stakes could not be higher — the freedom to vote is fundamental to our nation. It’s the bedrock of the system of our government.”

— Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota,

in comments on the Rules Committee

markup of S.1.