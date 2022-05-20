Progressives seem to have figured out that sweeping student loan forgiveness isn’t popular with Americans who didn’t go to college or who repaid their loans. Hence they now say that canceling $50,000 per borrower will be a boon for the working class. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says 40% of borrowers with student loan debt never completed college. If she were a company, the Federal Trade Commission could sue her for false advertising.
More than half of borrowers owe less than $20,000 in debt. The borrowers Democrats really want to help are white-collar workers with advanced degrees who account for 56% of the $1.6 trillion in federal student debt. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn said as much in an interview with Bloomberg: “When you see a student coming out of college — law school or professional schools — with $130,000, $150,000 in debt, that cripples the economy in more ways than one.”
Wasn’t higher education supposed to be an investment? Well, it’s not paying off for millions of Americans, especially those with expensive graduate degrees. Doctorate recipients in the humanities in 2019 earned $53,000 on average. Machinists make more.
Mr. Clyburn was less forthright in claiming that “students are deserving” of loan forgiveness because “the forces that be have ratcheted up interest and all sorts of fees on student loans.” Fact check: Student loan interest rates have fallen by about half since 2008 thanks to “the forces that be” on Capitol Hill.
Congress in 2013 slashed interest rates on student debt after Ms. Warren howled that the feds were making money off student loans by charging borrowers higher interest than federal borrowing costs. This was another sham. Lower interest rates merely served as another subsidy for colleges, allowing them to load borrowers with more debt.
Now the feds are losing tens of billions of dollars because many borrowers have taken on so much debt they can’t make even the smaller interest payments. So now Democrats want to bail out the underemployed borrowers they and colleges duped.
To avoid the appearance of helping the affluent, Mr. Biden is considering limiting loan forgiveness to borrowers making up to $150,000 ($300,000 for couples). Yet this would still cover 97% of all borrower debt, including most recent law and medical school grads. The student loan con goes on and on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.