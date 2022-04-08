The politicians seldom see a war they don’t like. After all there is more profit to be made in times of war than in times of peace. In 1961, Eisenhower warned us about the military industrial complex and the influence they have concerning war. Some have argued that major modern defense corporations fit the description of profiteers and the influential Military industrial Complex as described by Eisenhower.
Have we disregarded Eisenhower’s warning of risking WWIII by fighting Russia to protect Ukraine? The other NATO countries have failed to accept Ukraine as a member of NATO and up to just recently were providing only minimal amount of aid to Ukraine.
Just think how different it would have been if the U.S. and others had not supplied Ukraine with Stinger missiles and other war machinery to protect them from a Russian assault. It more than likely would have been a less bloody takeover by Russia if there had not been such fierce resistance from Ukraine.
Once again the American people have been lied too and tricked into another war. We should have heeded President Eisenhower’s warning about the Military Industrial Complex and not have forgotten the prophetic warning from Thomas Jefferson, “Commerce with all nations, and alliance with none.”
— Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.