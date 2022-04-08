Actions speak louder than words. Have you heard that before? Do you believe it? “If it walks like a duck; talks like a duck; waddles like a duck; — chances are good it is a duck.”
Vladimir Putin’s actions have violated stated norms of international law three times in his 20-plus years of power. The latest incursion — in Ukraine — is further proof of his desire to reinstall the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
In the murder of civilians, children especially, property destruction and the disinformation/political campaign — telling his own soldiers they are on “a special military operation” instead of saying outright it is a war — well, what can be said about his actions?
Why do we — and by extension, our “representative” government — believe anything he says? Watch what he does — that is where the truth can be found! Do we —the United States — really want to protect democracy? Does NATO? What do our individual actions tell the world about us, too? Write letters, call and tell Sam Graves, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley what you want them to do about this.
— Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
