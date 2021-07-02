“They’ve taken a popular topic, and they’ve tried to pile as many things under that headline as they can, under that heading as they can, and say, this is all about infrastructure. They’ve got the, ‘how do we move infrastructure,’ which is pretty traditional — roads, bridges, ports, airports, highways. ‘How do we live at home infrastructure.’ That’s a stretch. ‘How do we care for each other infrastructure.’ That’s a real stretch. And ‘how do we make things infrastructure.’ Those last three just don’t meet the standard of infrastructure.”
— U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri,
In comments this spring on “Full Court Press”
with Greta Van Susteren.
