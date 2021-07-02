“America needs both of them. Because they deal not just with infrastructure, as we know, traditionally, but broader, thinking about the future of economic development, and how we can help families be in a position to go to work, and to have good work experience and still have a good family.”
— U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Illinois,
In comments made Tuesday to promote the compromise legislation on infrastructure and a second measure dealing with social and environmental issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.