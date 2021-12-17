Oh, the irony. Republicans who pushed through the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefitted the wealthy have launched an attack on President Biden’s Build Back Better plan by claiming it caters to the rich.
The problem for Democrats is that, in attempting to reverse one of former President Trump’s changes that was targeted to hurt residents of blue states such as California, the recently passed House version of Biden’s program does indeed offer a whopping tax break for millionaires.
Senate Democrats need to correct that.
At issue is the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known by the acronym SALT. Before Trump’s changes, the amount paid for state income taxes and local property taxes could be deducted from the income used to calculate federal income taxes.
There was good reason for originally creating the SALT deduction — to avoid double-taxation. When people pay their state and local taxes, the thinking went, that money is no longer discretionary income and should not also be subject to federal taxes.
But the deduction had turned into a massive federal subsidy to state and local governments. Every time state or local government raised taxes by $100, someone in a 35 percent federal tax bracket paid $35 less to the federal government.
The Trump tax cuts limited the SALT deduction to $10,000 annually. The change provided the single-largest federal government revenue increase to help cover the cost of the 2017 GOP tax bill, which nevertheless overall was a massive wealth transfer to corporations and multimillionaires.
Now Democrats want to lift the limit. The problem is they’re going about it all wrong. The House version of Biden’s plan would raise the limit from $10,000 annually to $80,000, which would create a major windfall for the wealthy.
The Senate is considering a different and slightly more tempered approach, limiting the repeal of the SALT cap to those making less than $500,000. But that’s still an exceptionally regressive proposal that would primarily benefit the well-off.
— The Mercury News
