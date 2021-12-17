No serious economist believed that former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law would pay for itself. On the contrary, that buffet of tax cuts will explode deficits by almost $2 trillion over 11 years, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.
Though the benefits went overwhelmingly to the highest-income Americans, red-state Republicans cleverly added an item that purported to raise some taxes on rich people. But not so much their rich people. It primarily targets those in high-tax, high-income blue states. We speak of the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, designed to drain revenues from the likes of California, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
It’s sad but expected that naïve progressives — think Reps. Pete Aguilar of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — would fall for this attack on their own constituents’ tax bases. That the supposedly sophisticated minds at the Washington Post and the New York Times would also portray efforts to restore the deduction simply as a tax cut for the rich is astounding.
There should be no cap on this deduction, which lets people subtract what they paid in state and local taxes from federal taxable income. However, a possible compromise among House Democrats to raise the SALT deduction to $72,500 would represent genuine progress.
Curbing the deduction forces Americans to pay taxes on income that’s already gone to paying taxes. But it’s more diabolical than that. It acts as an incentive for upper-income Americans to move to states with regressive tax laws and meager social safety nets — while at the same time degrading the tax bases of the very states that maintain progressive tax policies.
The reality, furthermore, is that the SALT deduction is used by decidedly middle-class people in high-cost-of-living areas such as Long Island. A cop married to a nurse in Levittown could easily report over $160,000 in combined income while also paying over $9,000 in property taxes.
— Froma Harrop
Creators Syndicate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.