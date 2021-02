Lest we forget, the Republican party’s descent into mindless demagoguery did not begin with Donald Trump. Trump is merely the cherry on top of the GOP’s toxic sundae. The best way to mark Limbaugh’s passing is to remind ourselves that the serial-lying hate merchant was working the turf — and terrorizing Republicans who dared challenge him — long before Trump conned a fatal minority of the 2016 electorate.

— Dick Polman

Cagle Syndicate