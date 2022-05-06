Ruling would 'save millions of lives' May 6, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “If this is the opinion of the Court, it will be one of the greatest opinions in Supreme Court history. It will save millions of lives. Voluminously researched, tightly argued and morally powerful.”— Comments from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, following a leaked copy of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Hawley Opinion Life Comment Law Millions Missouri Research Roe Wade Copy Ruling × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Education Nearly 1,500 recognized at NWMSU graduations Education Parson tours tech school as state keys extra funding Government Area lawmakers respond to Supreme Court document leak Business Dillard's store will stay open in St. Joseph More Local News → 1:13 Partly Sunny Friday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
