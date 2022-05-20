There is a serious shortage of nurses and teachers in the United States. Developing countries struggle to provide security and economic opportunity for their citizens, which contributes to the immigration crisis at our own doorstep. The United States faces uncertain but dangerous threats from China and other state or non-state actors. We can address these challenges as well as the matter of outstanding student loan debt which hobbles future economic growth by implementing a federal student loan repayment program if the borrower agrees to one of the following:
Serve for two years as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) in a hospital or a state-run long-term care facility (CNA training takes about six to eight weeks). Those currently serving as LPNs and RNs should also receive student loan relief as well.
Teach for a minimum of two years in a low-income school district. Former students with over 60 credits but who did not receive their degree could serve as paraprofessionals or in some other capacity such as a long-term substitute.
Volunteer to serve in the Peace Corps (three months training and two years overseas).
Successfully complete one full term of enlistment in any branch of the armed forces (four years active or six years reserve).
It seems fair to withhold sympathy for those who cannot repay their debts, especially if you made sacrifices to repay your own debts. However, many student loans were issued by predatory lenders to individuals taking classes at for-profit universities, so it may be that shady business practices or a lack of government oversight contributed to student loan debt. Also, many borrowers never completed their degrees, so they may have lower earning potential, but of the four options listed above, only the Peace Corps requires all volunteers to have a four-year degree.
If we continue to defer action, the mountain of unpaid student loan debt in our country will ultimately result in lower rates of home ownership and retirement savings, two of the most significant indicators of our nation’s economic health. On the other hand, if the individual will not serve in one of these meaningful career fields mentioned above, they should not receive any federal student loan relief. As a matter of public policy, let us all do something good for our country through a push for public service that also resolves student loan debt.
