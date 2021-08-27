What qualifies a country as a failed state? According to the nonprofit think tank Fund for Peace and its fragile states index (FSI), there are approximately 30 countries in the world that meet the definition of “failed state.”
The reasons vary by country, but in general, if a government cannot provide essential services for its people, if it cannot maintain the rule of law, if it cannot set the basic conditions for full employment and price stability, and if it cannot protect its own sovereignty from internal or external threats, then that country qualifies for the ignoble moniker of “failed state.”
How does this happen? I believe that the greatest contributing factor would be weak institutions. In the United States, it seems normal to chafe at government bureaucracy and its seemingly nefarious designs against our liberty. But the truth is that no state can provide for the common defense or the general welfare of its people without an educated middle class and dedicated, apolitical bureaucrats to run the various government agencies.
The crisis in Afghanistan hit the tipping point many months ago. A significant portion of the middle class, many of whom had worked in some way or other with the United States or other Western nations, began the process of seeking asylum outside Afghanistan. As the sun began to set on western commitment to Afghanistan, the final brain drain commenced, and the ensuing crisis continues to this very moment.
Critics of the Unites States’ policies lament that we betrayed our friends by slow-walking visa applications and have since completely abandoned our Afghan allies. Second only to counterterrorism operations, the United States’ main policy goal in Afghanistan was to prevent it from becoming a failed state.
If we were to literally hold the doors wide open as the remaining bureaucrats, entrepreneurs and other educated middle-class citizens rushed for the exits, that would have further weakened Afghanistan’s fragile institutions and guaranteed that country’s eventual implosion.
We as Americans must not hang our heads in shame for this outcome. We helped the Afghan people enjoy some measure of liberty and stability for almost 20 years. Since 9/11, no successful terrorist operation was launched from that country. But Afghanistan could never achieve enduring security and prosperity without competent, educated Afghans who were willing to stay on to lead their own civic institutions or provide essential services.
— Daniel Benz
Benton teacher and retired Marine who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq
