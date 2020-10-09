You had a lot to say this week on our online blog and social media accounts. Here’s a sample:

On the mask ordinance:

Saving lives

Thank you for the mask ordinance! It’s not a quick fix and will take some time to get the cases down again! Be patient St. Joe! It is saving lives!

Common sense

At least there are two on the council that have some common sense.

Simple steps

Masks and self distancing and stay out of crowds and we could get this under control.

On a new barbecue restaurant:

Smell that sauce

Can’t wait!

Local eats

I love non-franchise BBQ!

On hybrid education:

Virtual relief

Surprise surprise. Glad we are already doing virtual. What a mess.

In-person learning

I want my kid in school as much as he can be.

Staff shortages

The staff are getting sick and/or quarantined. There isn’t enough staff.

On a safe Halloween:

From a distance

I’m not sure why you can’t put candy in a bowl and admire the kids’ costumes from a distance. This is no different than taking your kids to Walmart or out to eat.

Just done

OMG make it stop.

Specter of socialism

Road to socialism

Sounds good on the surface, but fails everywhere it is tried. Remember the old Soviet “Socialist” Republic? Cuba? North Korea? Venezuela? Socialism takes away personal incentive and initiative — the very things which made the United States the greatest nation in the world. The GNP spirals downward under socialism and the money “to take care” of everyone disappears.

Versions of socialism

The key difference between socialism and Democratic Socialism is that socialism emphasizes equality in the society while Democratic Socialism emphasizes equality in a democratic state.

All things Trump

Misplaced priorities

After receiving the best socialized health care in the world Trump just said “no” to providing any relief to the unemployed, the uninsured or the hungry. But he’s still pushing the Senate to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who will strip health care from 20 million. How pathetic.

Support for Trump

The Heartland has some good news for President Trump. A survey of farmers and rural Americans finds that they favor the president over Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden by a wide margin, according to DTN, a Minneapolis-based research and marketing firm specializing in agriculture, livestock, crops and other related fields.