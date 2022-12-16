FILE — This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the criminal court in Bangkok, on Aug. 20, 2010 and WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, in a court room prior to a hearing outside of Moscow on July 27, 2022.
Too bad Paul Whelan is not Black or gay or someone who openly hates America.
Too bad he’s white, male and a former U.S. Marine.
Otherwise, he would not still be rotting in jail in Russia on trumped-up espionage charges.
Also otherwise, Whelan would have been the American prisoner in Russia who was exchanged by the Biden administration for Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death.”
But instead of Whalen, it was WNBA star Brittney Griner who was swapped, one-for-one, for Bout — the notorious international arms dealer who on “60 Minutes” was called one of the most dangerous men on the planet.
Griner was arrested for the low-level crime of carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia. Bout is a world-class bad guy, a certified killer.
He supplied al-Qaida, the Taliban, rebels in Rwanda and other terrorists with planeloads of AK-47s and other military equipment that have been used to kill Americans and thousands of other people.
Trading Griner for Bout with Whelan left to rot in Moscow? That will surely go down as one of the worst trades in American history.
It’s no surprise that such a lopsided swap was made by the Biden administration. What Team Biden did to spring her was not just dumb, amateurish diplomacy, it was an act of pure leftwing, wokester politics.
