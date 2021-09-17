The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”
And, “The deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.”
Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, responded to that by presenting a seminar, “The Weaponization of Climate Change,” at the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association meeting. He compared climate science to Nazi propaganda and indicated Kansas oil and gas producers question the reality of human-caused climate change and the motivations of climate activists.
“Science has just become a weapon,” he said. “So we basically turned real science into ‘we’re all gonna die in 12 years,’ OK. And unfortunately, this is the culmination of the dumbing down of America. People buy this stuff. They hear it on the news. They think global warming is real. We’re turning away from sources that we know are reliable, the oil and gas, nuclear, coal, everything that we rely on to keep our lights on 24/7.”
Sen. Thompson did not have to take an anti-science stance to show his support for the oil and gas industry. The industry itself has been aware of climate change for decades and has contributed to the research on the future of energy. In short, oil companies themselves can prosper while adopting a “greener” mindset.
— Great Bend, Kansas, Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.