I read the contributions from “It’s Your Call” and from editorials that actually carry the name of the contributor. I do so with sadness and sometimes with measured aggravation.
How sad it is that the best the Democratic Party can come up with is a befuddled old man. Before the conservatives can claim me as their own, I would also say shame on the Republicans for placing some kind of confidence in such a narcissistic moron as Donald Trump.
Really? Why is the middle of the road so bad for either party? The Democratic Party is determined to keep African-Americans shackled to white guilt and entitlement. The Republican Party is determined to make evangelicals think they somehow have the moral ground. Truth be known, the Supreme Court appointments are the ONLY thing which keeps serious Christians voting Republican.
It certainly isn’t the moral high ground. Ike, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon ... none could claim moral high ground, yet, each brought assets to the table of presidential strengths, like it or not. Kennedy kept missiles out of Cuba. So what if he couldn’t keep his zipper up? Let he who is without sin...
— Michael Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
