Apparently Benton is too old to be a high school but good enough to be a middle school.

The school board wants to take students from a school built in 1941 (Benton) and transport them across town to an older school built in 1932 (Central). Then they want to take the kids from a school built in 1967 (Spring Garden) and send them to a building that was built in 1941 (Benton Middle School).

If the bond passes, students in the South Side get to be moved to a school older than the one they are currently attending. The southern part of town gets unwanted change and increased taxes.

Why would people earning less money on average than those living in the northeast part of town want their taxes to increase to pay for something they don’t want and won’t benefit from? Proposed moves like this will further alienate voters in this town.

And at the end of the day, the kids at the newer American Family High School might have a fancier building but they will still be learning the same curriculum, from the same teachers, with the same result. Teachers increase knowledge, not buildings.

Robert Miller

St. Joseph