“(Rachel) Maddow and her fellow travelers in and out of government see right wing domestic terrorists hiding under every other deplorable bed between Manhattan and Hollywood.
Some of them are openly calling conservative Republicans, Trump supporters, Christians and even libertarians ‘domestic terrorists’ and suggesting that they need to be deprogrammed in reeducation camps or denied jobs or government contracts based on their political beliefs.”
— Michael Reagan
Cagle Newspaper Syndicate
