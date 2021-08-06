Indians get 15-year lease agreement, ending relocation talk (copy)

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan speaks to the media as the new team logo is displayed on July 23. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called the Guardians.

 File photo | Associated Press

The endurance of the Indians moniker — despite decades of protests by indigenous people — spoke to white America’s passive approval of cultural artifacts that communities of color find deeply offensive.

We should be proud to cheer on the Guardians. It’s a truly honorable name that refrains from exploiting an already marginalized population.

— Leila Atassi, managing producer, public interest and advocacy, in the Cleveland Plain Dealer

