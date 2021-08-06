The endurance of the Indians moniker — despite decades of protests by indigenous people — spoke to white America’s passive approval of cultural artifacts that communities of color find deeply offensive.
We should be proud to cheer on the Guardians. It’s a truly honorable name that refrains from exploiting an already marginalized population.
— Leila Atassi, managing producer, public interest and advocacy, in the Cleveland Plain Dealer
